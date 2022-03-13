ATTLEBORO — Diapers are a necessary and costly item, especially for families in need.
A local Boy Scout is hoping to help them out.
Ben Bonville, 16, a junior at Attleboro High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 23 in North Attleboro, is collecting diapers for his Eagle Scout project.
He wanted to fulfill a community need and said he learned diapers are very much in need and their costs are not covered by government programs.
Supply chain issues have also led to even higher prices and somewhat depleted stocks on store shelves.
Bonville said he got the idea for his project from his grandmother, Barbara Bonville, who had conducted a bottle drive to raise money for children’s needs through her church in Acushnet.
“That inspired me to do this diaper drive,” Ben Bonville said.
Fellow Scouts are pitching in to help, making signs and collecting the diapers.
Diapers can be dropped off until Friday, March 18, at Attleboro High School, and through the end of the month at the three Catholic parishes in North Attleboro of Transfiguration of the Lord as well as ScribbleTime preschool at 451 Elm St. in North Attleboro.
So far, Bonville has collected from 150 to 200 packages of diapers. His goal is 500.
“It’s been pretty positive,” Bonville said. “I got more diapers than I expected the first week.”
The diapers will be delivered to Abundant Hope, a pregnancy resource center in Attleboro which will distribute them to mothers in Attleboro and North Attleboro.
Bonville is the son of William, who is on the Scout committee, and Bonnie of South Attleboro, who works at the Attleboro YMCA as a lifeguard and swim instructor.