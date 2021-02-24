NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town will start a discussion about how to ensure housing is affordable for local residents, even though one council member worries it’s “putting the cart before the horse.”
Councilors Darius Gregory and Andrew Shanahan presented a version of a housing bylaw, which they called a rough draft, to the town council’s virtual meeting Monday night. Gregory was reluctant, however, to label it as either a “fair” or “affordable” housing proposal.
He said he wanted to avoid any misconception that this was a proposal for public housing.
“That’s not it. You call it whatever you want,” he said.
Gregory said the proposal — based on a similar law in Norton — was meant to address the issue of high home prices, a trend that is forcing senior citizens, veterans and “a blue-color work force” out of town.
“We are not married to the document, we are married to the outcome,” he said, emphasizing he wanted “a collaborative approach.”
Gregory said the idea was to get a written proposal before town boards. “We want to give them a framework to work from,” he said.
Councilor JoAnn Cathcart, however, pointed out the town is in the midst of having an area planning agency, Taunton-based SRPEDD, come up with a housing plan.
“Yes, it’s a beautiful idea,” she said of Gregory’s proposal, “but it’s so ambitious.” She urged town to wait.
The proposal was properly the domain of the planning board, Councilor Mike Lennox argued.
“This is a little bit of the cart before the horse,” he said.
He urged that SRPEDD and town planning staff, whom he termed “the professionals,” be involved.
Town Manager Michael Borg said the council’s economic growth and sustainability subcommittee, which Gregory chairs, was likely the best place to hash out the details of the proposal, with input from his staff and town planning officials.
Shanahan said the council should not get bogged down in nitpicking over details and Gregory said the important thing was to start the discussion.
“It can take three months or three years,” Gregory said, as long as residents could see something tangible that the town is working on.
The council’s final decision, 8-1 with Cathcart opposed, was to move the discussion — although not the rough draft itself — to the economic development committee.
Town Council President Keith Lapointe said there was more agreement than disagreement on the issue.
“We have a consensus around affordable housing,” he said. “It does need to be driven through appropriate channels.”
