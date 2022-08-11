North Attleboro and Seekonk have joined other area communities intensifying their outdoor water restrictions in the wake of this week's announcement by the state it has declared the region in a critical drought.
"As mandated by the Department of Environment Protection (DEP) to ensure a sustainable water supply through the town’s high water demand season, the North Attleboro Water Department has issued a Mandatory Non-essential Water Use Restriction," water officials said.
All non-essential water use such as lawn watering is only allowed on trash pickup day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Residents not on a scheduled trash pickup route are only allowed to water on Mondays before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Non-essential outdoor water use is allowed one day per week before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. whenever a critical drought or higher is declared by the Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force, town water officials said.
Non-essential water use is defined as irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems, washing of vehicles except in a commercial car wash, and washing of exterior building surfaces/ parking lots/driveways except as necessary to apply surface treatments such as paint, preservatives or cement.
The following uses may be allowed when mandatory restrictions are in place: irrigation to establish a new lawn and new plantings during the months of May and September, irrigation of public parks and recreational fields by means of automatic sprinklers outside the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and watering lawns, gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by a hand-held hose.
Violation of the current restrictions may result in penalties: first offense, reminder notice; second offense, written warning by mail; third offense, $50 fine; and fourth and subsequent offenses, $100 fine daily.
"These restrictions are required by the DEP’s Water Management Act Permit, and are not a result of diminished water supply," water officials said. "The restriction program is designed to sustain water supply within the region."
Previously, North Attleboro had restricted non-essential outdoor water use to odd-numbered addresses on Tuesdays, and even addresses on Thursdays but only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
For additional information, call the Department of Public Works at 508-695-7790 or visit www.nattleboro.com where there are also water saving tips.
Seekonk Thursday banned outdoor water use.
"Seekonk Water District will enter Phase 3 of our Water Restrictions By-Laws. Phase 3 is a Total Ban on Outside Water Use. This includes irrigation systems, sprinklers, car washing, etc.," water officials said.
Norton officials Wednesday announced an outdoor water ban, including hand-held watering.
In Mansfield, officials Wednesday implemented more stringent restrictions.
If you have an even-numbered address, you can water lawns and flowers only from 6 to 8 a.m. on even-numbered days, and for odd-numbered addresses, on odd-numbered days. No watering is allowed Fridays or weekend days.
Vegetable gardens can still be watered under the odd/even schedule from 5 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
Attleboro Saturday began a ban on all but essential outdoor water use. No lawn watering is allowed.
Plainville Monday also banned outdoor watering.
Southeastern Massachusetts had for weeks been in a significant drought status, and the only higher level than critical is an emergency drought. Most of the state is now classified as in critical drought stage.
For regions in critical drought, residents and businesses are urged to minimize overall water use and stop all non-essential outdoor watering, including watering lawns.
The public is asked to continue to abide by local outdoor water restrictions.
July saw just 1.74 inches of rain for a month that averages about 4 inches, and August has had about 1/3 of an inch, Attleboro Water Department records show.