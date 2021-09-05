NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town and the regional planning agency working on the town’s housing goals are again seeking the public’s input.
The planning board and the Taunton-based Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) are seeking to update the town’s master plan.
That includes a Housing Production Plan, which will serve as the town’s strategy for planning and development of housing.
The online housing preferences survey gives participants a chance to envision what the town’s housing stock will look like in 10 years and rate the desirability of five options, ranking them from 1 to 5, the most desirable to the least, by terms of density and diversity
Density is defined as the amount of housing units per acre or square feet.
Diversity would be the amount of variety in housing types — single-family, townhouse, condo, apartment complex or mixed residential and commercial use in the same building.
The low density, medium diversity map, for example, offers a version of town housing that’s almost exclusively single-family homes on fairly expansive lots with multi-family housing, condominiums and mobile homes making up only about 10 percent of the town’s housing stock.
The most city-like version imagines only 41% of housing as consisting of single-family homes with most of the rest classed as “small multi-family” units.
Those maps, by the way, appear to be generic and don’t show the actual layout of the town.
The town has held one online housing workshop already, in May, and another is planned in October at a time to be announced.
The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NorthAttleboroughMP-LU-H-ED or on a link on the main page on the town’s website, www.nattleboro.com.
In addition, the link includes a land use change survey identified as a crowdsource issue identification took that includes an instructional video, an interactive map of the town and space for public comment.
It asks participants to consider such questions as: Are there specific places in town where you want to see redevelopment? What kind of non-residential growth (businesses, offices, manufacturing) would you like to see in the future and where? and If you could make zoning changes, what and where would they be?
Master plans, which must be updated regularly, provide guidance for public policy and decision-making in a variety of areas, including land use, economic development, housing, services and facilities, natural resources, and transportation and traffic circulation.
The town’s process will take approximately 18 months, wrapping up in mid-2022, and will include five public workshops.
