NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee wants to know what local citizens want to see in a new superintendent.
An online survey is seeking public input as the committee begins its search for a replacement for Scott Holcomb, who is retiring this summer after leading local schools since 2017.
In hiring Holcomb, the committee had used focus groups, open to the public, to gather information.
“Due to the pandemic and the tight deadline, it was felt a survey was the best option to get feedback from the public,” committee Chairman Ethan Hamilton said in an email.
The survey was drafted by the school committee’s superintendent search subcommittee with help from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
The six-part questionnaire asks responders to rate the importance for a new superintendent of such qualities as, “Values the social and emotional health of students,” and, “Is a visionary who is able to create and inspire positive change and growth.”
It also asks such open-ended questions as, “What do you believe are the main challenges facing the North Attleboro Schools that a new superintendent will need to address?”
School board and subcommittee member Kathryn Hobbs said that along with the online survey, the committee will still hold focus groups, just on Zoom. There will be one for teachers and staff and one for parents, students and community members to chime in.
Hobbs said some details are still being worked out and will be discussed at Monday night’s regular meeting of the school committee.
“All of the information will be finalized by then and ready to be shared, in terms of focus groups details and other information about the process,” Hobbs said in an email.
“We do hope to have many community members go ahead and complete the survey by May 7 so that the search committee will have their feedback as we begin to look at the applications starting that next week,” she said.
The survey is online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NAPS2021A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.