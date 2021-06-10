NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is searching for its third town planner candidate in about eight months.
Two weeks ago, town councilors unanimously approved the appointment of Nancy Durfee to the post. She was to replace Jennifer Carloni who was appointed to the position in November.
Carloni resigned — with the blessing of councilors — after being offered the job of city planner in her hometown of New Bedford.
According to Town Manager Michael Borg, Durfee has opted to stay in her current position as town planner in Somerset.
The position is being advertised again, Borg told the council Monday. “It’s difficult to find people in this workforce,” he added.
The town is working with the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) to rewrite its master plan. That includes a Housing Production Plan, which will serve as the town’s strategy for planning and developing affordable housing.
