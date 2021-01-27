NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A cryptic -- and fake -- email sent out over the signature of a town official may have been an attempt to steal recipients’ email passwords.
The email, sent Monday afternoon over what appeared to be the signature of Michael Gallagher, the assistant town manager, had “Review” in the subject line and what was purported to be an attached PDF.
Recipients were asked to supply their email passwords to open the attachment.
Just over 350 external recipients from Gallagher’s contact list were sent the apparently malicious email, according to Keith Mueller, the town’s IT manager.
“The intent does seem to be an attempt to get passwords,” Mueller said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
Within an hour or so Monday, recipients of the suspicious email received a warning from Mueller not to open the attachment. Mueller said those who did not open the attachment or click on any of the links likely suffered no harm, but they should check the “Rules” section of their email application “to be on the safe side.”
