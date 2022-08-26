north attleboro town hall building

North Attleboro Town Hall

 file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents will get at least a few more chances to weigh in on a plan that would limit new mobile home parks or self-storage units in town.

Town councilors, at a brief public hearing this past week, referred the proposal from the planning board to two different council subcommittees — bylaw and economic planning — for their review.

