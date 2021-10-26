NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local senior citizens appear to favor opening a new senior center at the now-closed Allen Avenue School.
About 40 people attended an informational session at the senior center Tuesday afternoon on plans for a new center.
“The proposal presented for the Allen Ave location was well received and supported by those in attendance,” Town Manager Michael Borg said. “Our seniors are looking for a space that can meet their needs and support programming on a year-round basis. The current location, while it is a beautiful building, has limited space and some smaller rooms.”
The center is in the historic Howard Estate on Elm Street. The building, which dates to the 1850s, is owned by the North Attleboro Housing Authority and the town rents the space.
Earlier this year, the town set up a tent outside the center to support programming, partly because of the pandemic and also due to inadequate indoor space.
“With winter weather quickly approaching, we will not be able to keep that programming until the weather breaks,” Borg said. “A larger indoor facility will support year-round programming for our seniors.”
Senior center officials have been pushing for a new home for town seniors.
“The main problem with the current location is that we do not have one large multi-purpose room to accommodate more than 25 to 30 seniors,” COA Executive Director Pamela Hunt said. “Many of the rooms in the building are small and not able to accommodate a large program or event. Parking is often a problem when we have a large gathering or several programs at the same time.”
Allen Avenue School, which the school department closed in 2015 due to budget cuts, is vacant.
The cost to bring the building up to code has discouraged reuse, but Borg recently told the town council some of up to $8 million in federal pandemic relief funds could be tapped to cover needed renovations. The work could take a few years, seniors were told.
The town manager has also mentioned the possibility of moving the senior center to the underutilized Emerald Square mall on Route 1.
