NORTH ATTLEBORO — The design phase of the work on the high school athletic complex is moving ahead, but much remains to be done, the superintendent of schools says.
“We hope to go out for bid for the bleacher project later this month,” John Antonucci told school board members at their regular monthly meeting last week.
However, he said, the “optimistic” plans to have the complex ready by fall likely won’t be possible because of supply shortages and delivery delays. “We’ll have to do it in stages,” he said.
And he warned that the completed project will be a costly one once all the facilities are in place.
“Construction costs are insane,” he told the board.
An inspection found the bleachers at Ray Beaupre Field unsafe in 2019 and they were demolished at the start of 2020. Since then, major events including high school graduations have been moved to Community Field.
Antonucci said the schools have approximately $1.8 million set aside for the work from past capital improvement budgets, but including upgrades to other facilities at the complex could be in the $4.5 million to $5 million range.
“We still have to secure some funding to bring it home,” he said, adding the school district has been in talks with the town manager on other possible sources, including the town’s free cash account.
Chris George, the district’s director of facilities, told the board he planned to seek estimates to fix roof leaks at the Amvet Boulevard Elementary School where, he said, the roof is at the end of its useful life. He’s anticipating a cost of about $1 million for a new roof.
It’s one of a number of issues at the town’s older school buildings, Antonucci said.
While the district is in line for evaluation for aid from the state for work at the high school, the town’s request to have elementary schools included was turned down, however, and Antonucci said it was unlikely the district would be considered for elementary aid anytime soon.
One deficiency that private fundraising will seek to meet is for a playground at Amvet. A group of parents is raising money and offered the school board $10,000 from that early effort. Antonucci called it “an amazing process” by the parents, but noted the playground and roof are different projects.
He added, “Now we know where we stand. It’s time to tackle those significant deficiencies.”
Another group of parents presented the committee with $32,000 they had raised for an outdoor learning space at Martin Elementary School.