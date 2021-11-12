NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town will maintain a dual tax rate next year — with more of a burden on business properties than residential ones — with the possibility it might revisit how those taxes are calculated in the future.
Town councilors voted Monday to maintain the current 18% split between business and residential tax rates.
Under current assessments, according to Town Manager Michael Borg, that will mean a rate of $13.93 per $1,000 of assessed value for homeowners and $17.04 for commercial and property owners.
Those are actually down from the current rates of $14.27 and $17.23, but, as Borg pointed out, property values have climbed so that a mean home price in town is about $432,000, up some $17,000 from last year.
The town also saw new growth of $1.1 million. (Assessments are based on property sales in the last calendar year.)
A single tax rate, with no split, would result in a rate of $14.44, Borg said.
The dual rate dates from the debates over the tax override of two years ago, when proponents pledged a split rate so the whole burden would not fall on homeowners. The override passed.
Justin Parè, council president, noted the current rates kept the town competitive, compared with neighboring communities’ taxes. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he said.
There was some discussion if the town needed to tax to the full $65.6 million under the Proposition 2 ½ levy limit. But John Simmons, council vice president, said he’d prefer to wait until the town wasn’t also getting emergency relief funding.
“I’d like to see how we do on a regular cycle before we talk about not taking two-and-a-half percent,” he said.
