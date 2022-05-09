NORTH ATTLEBORO — A public hearing on the $102.1 million municipal budget for next year is on the agenda for the town council meeting Monday night
The hearing is part of the council’s regular meeting, set to begin at 7 p.m. at town hall. The meeting will be available for viewing on North TV, the town’s cable access channel, as well as on the town’s Facebook page.
The hearing is part of the annual approval process for the spending plan, which is scheduled to go into operation in July for the 2023 fiscal year.
The council’s finance subcommittee has been conducting meetings with town departments for the last few weeks. The full council will vote on the budget in June, before the new fiscal year begins.
At $50.1 million, a 4.1% increase, the school operating budget, along with meals, transportation and crossing guard salaries, represents nearly half of the total town budget.
“This is a level services budget. We have cut no services,” Borg has told the council, adding that the town’s workforce has been maintained.
“The town is on a very solid footing,” Borg told the councilors when presenting the budget to the body last month, though he added inflation remains a concern and will affect everything the town buys and the salaries it pays.
Also on the agenda Monday will be confirmation of the appointment of Lyle Pirnie, who is the town’s economic development director, and the reappointment of Joseph Costa to the Veterans Advisory Board.