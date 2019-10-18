NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council has laid out the qualifications it will be looking for in hiring a town manager and will soon appoint citizens to help with the search.
A “position statement” has gone up on the town website outlining the demographic, political, governmental and economic highlights of the town and a list of qualifications an ideal candidate would have for the job.
One of the qualifications is a bachelor’s degree in a field related to municipal management, with a master’s degree preferred.
The statement also says the candidate should have at least five years of professional experience with skill in financial management and economic development.
The council is also looking for someone with communication skills and the ability to get people to “buy in” to his or her vision for the town.
As for the type of person the council is seeking, the posting states someone who is “collaborative, enthusiastic, transparent, team-oriented, innovative, and decisive.”
The listed salary is about $185,000.
Council President Keith Lapointe said the town has been advertising for residents to volunteer for a screening committee and he will make those appointments Oct. 28.
The town has also hired a consultant firm to help with the search.
The firm, Community Paradigm Associations, and the volunteers will look through resumes, conduct interviews, and recommend five finalists to the council.
