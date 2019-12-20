NORTH ATTLEBORO — Meredith Holford was planning to have relatives stay over her Smith Street house Christmas week, but now she is having second thoughts.
Her neighborhood has been informed that the town has hired Rapid Flow Inc. to do sewer work starting Monday, and residents are being asked to limit their water usage while the work is being done.
“I have people coming in all week,” she said this week.
To make matters worse, homeowners have been warned there may be an odor.
Holford said she is also concerned because the flyer dropped off at homes indicates the work will be done sometime during the week of Dec. 23 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
She said she would like a more definitive time so she can plan around it.
Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said the work will actually only inconvenience individual homeowners for a couple of hours.
He said 9-5 is the total time the contractors work during a day, but each 300-foot section of a street only takes a couple of hours.
Residents will also be able to use water during the work, but the town is asking them to limit that use and take showers before 9 a.m.
During the work, the contractor will be inserting a plastic liner into sewer pipes to reduce the amount of groundwater that infiltrates the sewer system.
He said North Attleboro produces about 2.5 million gallons of sewage a day, but 4 million must be treated at the wastewater plant because of groundwater that seeps in.
The method of installing the liner eliminates the need to dig up roads to get to the sewer lines, he said.
