ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man on probation for failing to register as a sex offender was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail Tuesday for allegedly failing to register with local police.
Lawrence C. Sheedy, 48, a Level 2 sex offender, was arrested by state police on a warrant obtained by North Attleboro police and arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
An innocent plea was entered on his behalf.
A prosecutor said police checked his last address at 152 East St. in North Attleboro in May and were told he has not lived there for weeks.
Police also discovered he rented a room in April at the Best Western hotel on Route 1, where they had responded to a disturbance. Sheedy was not located at the time and authorities were not notified that he had moved, according to a police report.
Sheedy, a former Mansfield resident, is also wanted on a federal warrant for allegedly skipping a probation violation hearing in U.S. District Court in Boston on March 3, according to court records.
During a hearing in the Attleboro court, a prosecutor said Sheedy had a lengthy criminal record and that federal authorities would not take custody of him until his state matters are disposed of.
In 2004, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, Sheedy was convicted in Virginia of one count of sexual battery on a child younger than 13 years old and sentenced to serve four years of a 20-year prison term.
The balance of the term was suspended for 20 years with probation, and Sheedy was required to register as a sex offender for life in any jurisdiction where he resided or worked, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
After moving from Virginia in 2017 without the permission of the probation department, he moved to Massachusetts, where he lived in Mansfield and eventually worked in Foxboro.
He was sentenced in federal court in 2019 to two years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender followed by five years of probation, according to court records.