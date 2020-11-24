NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local convicted sex offender who boasted about sexually abusing children on a social media app pleaded guilty Tuesday to distributing and possessing child pornography.
Nicholas Robillard, 40, who was living in a rooming house at 44 Elm St. when he was arrested by state police in February 2019, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Boston and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18.
A Level 3 sex offender with a history of offenses dating to his teenage years, Robillard faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 40 years in prison on the charge of distribution of child pornography.
Possession of child pornography carries a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence and up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
A Level 3 sex offender is considered the most serious by the state and most likely to commit sex crimes again.
State police began investigating Robillard in January 2019 when a Louisiana woman told authorities a man she was communicating with on the Kik messenger app sent her child porn and told her he had sex with prepubescent children, according to court records.
After his arrest, Robillard admitted to state police he used Kik to possess and distribute child pornography, the records state.
His record of sex offenses dates back to when he was 16 years old and includes various sex crimes involving several children of both sexes, including indecent assault and battery, rape and unnatural acts, according to court records.
He was sentenced to a 5- to 7-year state prison term in 2004 for two counts of rape and served a prison sentence in 2000 for indecent assault and battery on a person younger than 14, records state.
Robillard was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury last year before federal authorities took jurisdiction of the case.
In federal court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to one count each of distribution and possession of child pornography.
Robillard distributed and possessed child pornography on various dates between Oct. 16, 2018 and Feb. 14, 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
In addition to prison time, Robillard can be sentenced to lifetime probation or as little as five years and a fine of up to $250,000 cash.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office assisted in the investigation and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Paruti, deputy chief of the major crimes unit.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a program created by the U.S. Justice Department in 2006 and designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.
The program uses federal, state, and local resources to apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.
