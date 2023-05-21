NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local sex offender serving life in prison for being a habitual burglar has been denied a bid for parole but can apply again in three years.
Harold F. Calligan was convicted in 2003 of burglary and assault on a 76-year-old woman at her Circle Court apartment but was acquitted of trying to rape her.
The state Parole Board rejected his bid for release in January saying Calligan, 59, “has not demonstrated a level of rehabilitative progress that would make his release compatible with the welfare of society.”
In its decision, the board noted Calligan has a long history of sexual deviancy, including two prior rape convictions, voyeurism and an addiction to pornography.
Calligan, who lived on Kendall Street near the Circle Court housing for the elderly complex, was arrested in the area around 4 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2001.
Prior to his arrest, Calligan served 12 years in prison for raping an Attleboro woman and a North Attleboro woman after breaking into their homes in 1986.
At his trial for the burglary and assault of the 76-year-old woman, Calligan admitted he broke into the woman’s apartment after a heavy night of drinking but denied trying to rape her.
During his parole board hearing in December, Calligan was represented by student lawyers from the Northeastern University of Law in Boston.
