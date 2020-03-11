NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An alleged shoplifter vomited inside Walmart before trying to leave the store without paying for New England Patriots merchandise, police said.
The suspect, Jason B. Reed, 32, of Central Falls, was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court charges of shoplifting, resisting arrest, being disorderly, disturbing the peace, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and drug possession, according to court records.
Innocent pleas were entered by the court on his behalf.
He was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Monday after store security apprehended him. He allegedly kicked two police officers after they handcuffed him upon finding prescription pills on him, according to court records.
The officers were not seriously injured, according to police.
Reed was examined by North Attleboro firefighters but did not require immediate medical attention, police said.
