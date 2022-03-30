NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town's animal shelter received “epic proportions” of requests to adopt Axel, an abandoned puppy, before the application period ended Monday.
There was a “tremendous outpouring of inquiries” from North Attleboro and from many people from several different states, including New York and Florida, according to town officials.
Since he was found two days after he was abandoned on Feb. 24, the Chihuahua puppy has become the unofficial mascot of the North Attleboro Police Department.
The 12-week-old puppy was found dehydrated, malnourished and suffering from mange but has recovered at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.
Dominique A. Scott, 24, of Pawtucket, has pleaded innocent to a felony charge of cruelty to animals after she was arrested for allegedly leaving the puppy in a crate along Draper Avenue on Feb. 24, the eve of a snowstorm.
Since that time, the shelter and the police department have been inundated with telephone calls and emails about the pup. Police even had to post a message on its Facebook page to not call 911 to ask about Axel.
“Rest assured we are sifting through the overwhelming amount of voicemails and we will be getting back to everyone in the order we received their messages,” Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara said on the animal shelter's Facebook page Monday.
“However, we have reached epic proportions with regards to the amount of applications received,” Camara said.
The animal control officer said there are other animals up for adoption and urged people to submit applications.
“For all interested parties looking to adopt any other animal other than Axel, the first step would be to download the application located at the town's website nattleboro.com/shelter and click on adoptable dogs, cats or small animals."
At the bottom of the page of each category is an application to download and send to: fcamara@nattleboro.com.
“Rest assured it may take some time to get through all the applications, but we will do our utmost best to get back to selected, and screened qualified potential adopters in a timely manner,” Camara said.
“We would like to once again thank the North community for their continued support as well as the outpouring of support from surrounding communities,” she said.