NORTH ATTLEBORO — A sober house destroyed by fire in June 2020 has been rebuilt and is ready to open for people struggling with substance abuse disorder and alcoholism.

The house at 174 North Washington St. will accommodate 14 men and is scheduled to open next week, according to Eamonn Lynch, owner and operator of the Association for Sober Living house.

