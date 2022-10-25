NORTH ATTLEBORO — A sober house destroyed by fire in June 2020 has been rebuilt and is ready to open for people struggling with substance abuse disorder and alcoholism.
The house at 174 North Washington St. will accommodate 14 men and is scheduled to open next week, according to Eamonn Lynch, owner and operator of the Association for Sober Living house.
A three-alarm, accidental fire at the 2 1/2-story Victorian home was reported about 3:30 a.m. on June 3, 2020. It displaced the residents and added to the difficulty the COVID-19 pandemic created for those trying to remain sober.
The flames spread quickly through the old Victorian house, which was built with balloon-framing before modern building codes were enacted, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said at the time. No one was injured in the fire.
“It will be good to have the house open,” Lynch said. “It will be great to have the guys back in the house again.”
During the pandemic, people suffering from addiction and alcoholism had to turn to online meetings. But Lynch said there is no substitute for person-to-person meetings for people trying to remain sober.
“People have no idea how difficult it was during COVID for people struggling with substance abuse and alcoholism,” Lynch said.
The pandemic also delayed rebuilding the house, which cost about $500,000, he said.
A variance was required for the project. Lynch said he has been issued an occupancy permit and all that it left is moving in furniture.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.