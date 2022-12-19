NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s always nice to get an invitation around the holidays.
It’s rare that one comes from the White House.
“It was a big surprise,” state Rep. Adam Scanlon said of the message asking him to attend last week’s historic signing of the Respect for Marriage Act in the nation’s capital. “We were very fortunate to be present at this ceremony that will change the lives of so many.”
Scanlon, a North Attleboro Democrat who will start his second term on Beacon Hill next month, said he and a legislative aide flew to Washington for the official signing of the bill by President Joe Biden last Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House.
The bill — passed by bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate earlier this month — requires all states to recognize same-sex as well as interracial marriages. It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages and have worried about what would happen if the ruling were overturned.
Scanlon said he was among several state lawmakers who are part of the LGBTQ community to be invited to the signing.
Massachusetts played a leading role in the legal recognition of same-sex unions with a decision by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court in 2004, more than a decade before the nation’s high court handed down its ruling.
Scanlon posted pictures of last Tuesday’s event on his Facebook account on Friday.
While he didn’t get to shake hands with the president, Scanlon said “we were pretty close” to the ceremony, which was attended by hundreds.
“There were a lot of times Massachusetts was mentioned,” he said. The principals from the original SJC case were present and spoke.
Cyndi Lauper, the singer and longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights, performed the song “True Colors.”
“Growing up this was something I never thought I would see happening,” Scanlon said. “It goes to show that when a few come together for the right reason it means respecting the rights of all people. All means all.”
Scanlon, who is single, said the law shows that “the United States is a place where everyone has the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This recognizes that.”
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.