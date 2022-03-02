NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is a step closer to getting state aid for a high school building project, the superintendent of schools said Wednesday.
The town’s schools have been invited into the 270-day eligibility period for the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s (MSBA) program, along with several other districts engaged in building projects.
“We are very excited to be beginning this multi-year process, and look forward to engaging with not only our school community but the community at large as we move forward,” Superintendent John Antonucci said. “This project is an incredible opportunity to make our town stronger, and I am confident that a high school building project will have an immeasurable positive impact on North Attleboro and increase educational opportunities for our students.”
The invitation is a first step in applying for aid from the state agency. The authority works with communities to support what it deems to be “educationally-appropriate” and “cost-effective public school facilities.” During the eligibility period, the authority will work with the local district to determine its financial and community readiness to enter the MSBA Capital Pipeline.
The district had applied to be a part of the program for each of the past five years.
This time around, with support from the town council, the school department submitted a “statement of interest” last year. The council also set aside $1 million in free cash funds as the town’s share of the initial phase of the study.
Antonucci told the school committee last month that the agency had determined that applications for Amvet and Community elementary schools were not being invited into the MSBA’s eligibility period on this round.
But, the superintendent said, the state agency had inquired about the town’s “readiness” to participate in the future on the high school request. He said the authority had asked if there was support from the town and available funding for the first phase of the program to complete a feasibility study. The superintendent confirmed there was.
Justin Pare, town council president who serves as a non-voting member of the school board, said at the time that the town had tried in the past to spark some interest from the state.
“We have tried to do this for as long as I have been involved,” Pare said. “It’s amazing that it actually happened.”
Officials have not discussed any details about a new or renovated high school, including costs.
“This is a very exciting time for the North Attleboro Public Schools and for the greater North Attleboro community,” Town Manager Michael Borg said. “We look forward to working with the MSBA and our residents on a project that will lead to a high school building that will meet the needs of our students for many years to come.”
Antonucci cited the support the project received from Borg as well as from state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro and state Sens. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham and Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.