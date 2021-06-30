NORTH ATTLEBORO
Sure, it’s hot, but would you pay $100 for a red Solo cup of lemonade?
Maybe, if it’s not just about the lemonade.
For stepsisters Isabella Sova, 10, and Isabella Martinez, 9, it’s about their baby half-sister Nevaeh.
Nevaeh, the 3-month old daughter of Tom Sova and his wife Elizabeth, was was born prematurely at 37 weeks and is undergoing treatment — including multiple surgeries — at Boston Children’s Hospital.
And while her grandmother has set up a GoFundMe page to help her daughter and son-in-law with the expenses, the girls decided to take matters into their own hands.
Despite this week’s blistering heat wave, they’ve set up a lemonade stand on East Street with the proceeds going to help their sister and family.
And it came as something of a surprise to the grownups.
“I just told them to go out and make some money,” Stova, 34, said.
They came up with the idea of a lemonade stand on their own, he said.
The girls’ parents learned about the project when people started mentioning it on Facebook.
“Some people ask what the money’s for,” Isabella Stova said. “And they say, ‘Oh, you’re doing a great job.’ Some people just give us extra money even if they don’t know what it’s for.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the girls had raised about $600. Although that was before one customer in a red Jeep drove up and paid for his $1.50 cup of punch (the stand offers a variety of flavors) and said, in effect, keep the change.
“It’s a $100 bill!” Isabella Martinez shouted.
While they admit standing out in the summer sun is not much fun, the girls plan to keep at it.
“We are such a blended family,” said Isabella Martinez’s mom, Joan Gonsalves, 29. “We all just came together for the baby.”
