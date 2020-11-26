NORTH ATTLEBORO — Saying this is no time to play with tax rates, the town council is sticking with the current split between homeowners and businesses.
Following a joint meeting with members of the board of assessors, councilors voted 8-0 this week in favor of setting dual tax rates of approximately $14.28 per $1,000 of valuation for residential properties and $17.42 per $1,000 for commercial and industrial properties for this fiscal year.
Councilors also voted 7-1, with Councilor Darius Gregory dissenting, to approve a “small commercial exemption” designed to provide relief to small business owners with fewer than 10 employees and property values of less than $1 million. The town has granted the exemption for the last few years.
However, it makes the tax rates an approximation, as the assessors must now factor in the exemption, council President Keith Lapointe said.
Lapointe said both numbers are down from the previous year’s split of $14.35/$17.56 and represents the same 18 percent residential/commercial split as last year.
The town has maintained dual tax rates, designed to ease the burden on homeowners, since approving a property tax override measure and tax increase in 2018.
Officials had promised the dual system to mitigate the impact of the increase.
Councilors said that rationale still held true. Justin Paré, council vice president and finance committee chairman, said, “This is not the time to be shifting more of the burden onto commercial and industrial spaces.”
Councilor Julie Boyce, however, pointed out that it’s not only businesses that are seeing hardship. “Families are suffering as well,” she said, noting the local food pantry is handing out 1,000 meals per week.
According to the assessors, the total assessed valuation of the town is currently just over $4.3 billion, an increase of $172 million over last year.
The average home in North Attleboro is assessed at $362,045 and the new rate would result in an average tax bill of $5,170, Lapointe said.
“The good news is that any increase in property taxes is a result of only an increase in property values,” he said.
