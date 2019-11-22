NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council has decided to stick with the dual tax rate system North Attleboro adopted as a means of easing tax increases on homeowners.
The town went with separate tax rates for homes and businesses last year after voters approved a large tax increase. Officials had promised the dual system to mitigate the impact of the increase.
Council President Keith Lapointe said Friday that the dual rate will result in about 18 percent of the tax burden being shifted from homeowners to businesses next year — the same split as this year.
He estimated the residential tax rate will be $14.35 per $1,000 of property value, an increase of 11 cents. On a house valued at $350,000, the new rate would result in a tax increase of $38.50.
The new commercial rate will be about $17.55, leading to a $100 increase for a $1 million property.
During a tax classification hearing this past week, council members said they supported keeping the split between residential and commercial taxes at last year’s levels, and did not want to make it any more burdensome on business.
“I would not be in favor of increasing the split,” council member John Simmons said. “We should keep it as it is now” and review the situation again next year.
Member Michael Lennox said he would be willing to consider a slight move the other way to ease up on businesses, but would support keeping it at 18 percent for now.
Lapointe said he has heard from businesses that said the shift toward them paying more taxes hurt them and others who said it didn’t make a big difference.
He also noted that other area communities have an even larger split, with a higher burden on businesses.
The vote was 9-0.
