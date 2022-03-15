NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s official seal may not get a wholesale makeover, but perhaps a touch up here and there.
It depends on the amount of interest town council members can muster about forming an ad hoc committee to study the official symbol of North Attleboro government. And not everyone thinks it needs a change.
“If enough councilors reach out and they are interested in the topic, I don’t see why we can’t explore it,” Council President Justin Pare said at Monday night’s regular meeting.
Town Manager Michael Borg suggested at a council meeting last month that an updating of the seal, which appears on town letterheads, legal documents as well as on the sides of municipal vehicles, might be in order.
“Maybe we could look at what makes up the fabric of the community today,” Borg said, and the matter was set aside for further discussion.
Coincidentally, the state Legislature is also mulling changing the commonwealth’s seal and flag out of concern that its depiction of a Native American man is racist. That’s not what the debate over the town seal is about, however.
The current design of the seal includes a depiction of a dark-haired woman clad in a classical white dress, holding what look like laurel wreaths in her outstretched hands. She’s surrounded by symbols of agriculture and industry, important to the town’s past.
On Monday, Councilor JoAnn Cathcart, said that she’s not in favor of a change.
“It may not be the prettiest seal in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” she said, but changing it would be an unnecessary expense, starting with hiring an artist and then factoring in all the vehicles that would have to be changed to the new version.
“I would like to see it stay,” she said.
But Councilor Andrew Shanahan said that perhaps a designer could be persuaded to donate his or her time for a revision. He said an updated seal wouldn’t have to be rushed nor would every existing image have to be changed at once.
“Just modernize it a little bit,” he said, but added, “This is not a hill I want to die on.”
Town Treasurer Christopher Sweet said he largely agreed with Cathcart but pointed out, “They’ve updated the White Rock girl,” referring to a brand of soda.
“And they’ve done the same with Sun-maid Raisins. Keep the format but refresh it,” he said.