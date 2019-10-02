NORTH ATTLEBORO — Progress has been a little slow, but the town still intends to seek proposals for establishing a solar farm at the closed landfill off Landry Avenue, town council President Keith Lapointe said Wednesday.
There was some hope that a contract could be awarded before July 1, when the town underwent a change in its form of government, but a request for proposals is still being worked on.
Lapointe said the town did receive proposals back in June but there were questions about them, so a new request for proposals is being prepared.
He said he is not disappointed and the original goal of getting a deal done before July 1 was in his view unrealistic.
That date was chosen by selectmen because it is when the board would expire and a new government with a town council and town manager would take over.
Lapointe said acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher is now handling the proposals and will have a presentation for the council soon.
Last spring, then-Selectman Patrick Reynolds worked with election commission member and civil engineer Steven Cabral and others to come up with a draft request for proposals.
Officials back then said after years of talk about the potential for a solar farm at the landfill, they wanted to find out definitely if it would be feasible and profitable.
There has been some doubt about the feasibility, officials said, because the town has its own electric company and it has low rates that solar probably can’t compete with.
If a solar farm is not feasible, the town should know about it so it can move own, officials said at the time.
