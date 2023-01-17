NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 16-year-old North Attleboro High School student has been charged with assault and battery in connection with a fight in a boys bathroom that was videotaped by other students.
The fight occurred Tuesday of last week and involved the 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, police Capt. Jason Roy confirmed Tuesday.
Roy said police obtained videos taken of the fight and questioned students as part of the investigation.
School officials also took disciplinary action as a result of the incident.
“We are extremely disappointed. There is no place for that behavior at NAHS,” school Superintendent John Antonucci said in an email Tuesday.
“Any student who violates our student code of conduct or creates an unsafe environment in our school will be disciplined in accordance with our student handbook and state law,” Antonucci said.
A 12-second video sent to The Sun Chronicle shows the boys exchanging punches in a bathroom where there appear to be six other students. At least two are videotaping the fight and some are encouraging the boys exchanging blows.
The video shows the fight being broken up when one of the students appears dazed after being punched in the face.
It is not clear from the video what happened prior to the incident.
Roy said police have videos that show the entire incident.
The names of the students were not released by police because of their ages.
