North Attleboro High School building

North Attleboro High School

 file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 16-year-old North Attleboro High School student has been charged with assault and battery in connection with a fight in a boys bathroom that was videotaped by other students.

The fight occurred Tuesday of last week and involved the 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, police Capt. Jason Roy confirmed Tuesday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.