If you are skeptical about the claims of science, or the wonders of medicine, or even the challenges of nuclear power, North Attleboro’s Aakash Sunkari would like to talk to you.
He may even convince you.
And while he is planning a career in medicine, his true avocation is as an evangelist for science. “Education is the main kind of thing,” Sunkari says.
The North Attleboro High School senior is the winner of multiple awards for his work in the sciences through his academic career starting in middle school, the most recent being the top prize in the Massachusetts State Science and Engineering Fair this year, an accomplishment that will be honored officially at Monday’s town council meeting.
Sunkari, 18, already boasts an impressive resumè, even before graduation. It starts with the declaration, “I’m an inventor.”
And his project for the science fair must have seemed sufficiently impressive to the judges.
As the title shows, “Direct Energy Conversion in a Portable, High-Energy Quantum-Nuclear Reactor based on Electrohydrodynamic Power Cell,” it’s pretty forward looking.
In his own description, “My research focuses on developing a portable nuclear reactor — one which is no larger than your average physics textbook — yet can still produce a high amount of energy on the scale of hundreds of megawatts. Using Monte-Carlo simulation methods through the GEANT4 software developed by CERN, I developed a new artificial nuclear reaction to produce high amounts of electrical energy through nuclear reactions on a smaller scale.”
If a hand-held nuclear reactor gives you pause, that’s one thing Sunkari would like to use his rhetorical skills to explain. Yes, alongside his science studies he was on the debate team at North. “It kind of boosted my confidence.” (He also was involved in student government and ran track and cross-country for the Rockeeters).
Sunkari says people fear nuclear energy because of some high-profile accidents, from Three Mile Island to Fukishima in Japan. “If you look at all these disasters it’s because people were being unsafe. Nuclear energy is the safest of all energy sources,” he says.
“Educating the public a little about nuclear energy,” he says, is one of his goals. (It was also an early topic for discussion in the Harvard debate forum in which he took part.) In some European countries, atomic energy is the main source of power. They understand it, he says. In America, “it doesn’t get talked about in general in everyday life. Education is kind of the main thing, opening up a conversation about what nuclear energy is.”
Science runs in the Sunkari family. His mother Madhavi is a freelance software engineer, his father Ramakrishna is also a software engineer.
And Aakash has been interested all along. He started a science club at Richards Memorial Library.
He’s aiming at a career in medicine, however, picking the University of Alabama at Birmingham for his pre-med studies.
While he did win admission to some more well-known schools, he choose UAB for a couple of reasons. For one, the school has a program that will allow him to earn a bachelor’s and a master’s in four years. For another, he notes, “I will be going to school for eight or more years,” and since UAB gave him a full ride, and selected him for an honors program, he’ll be able to save some tuition for one of those more high profile medical schools. (And yes, his parents are very proud.) And, after all, he’s already taken courses at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology while still in high school.
One of those courses, a modern physics class, moved him towards medicine. “The human body is one complex machine, how those tiny molecules can come together and create life.”
In the end, he’s thinking about a career in clinical medicine, “but I’ll still want to do research on my own.” And to educate the public, as well.
Right now, a subject that interests him is how the body’s own antibodies — rather than radiation or chemotherapy — could be used to fight cancer.
Think that seems unlikely? Aakash Sunkari may want to educate you. He may even give you an argument.
