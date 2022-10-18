NAHS building

North Attleboro High School

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Students from North Attleboro High School spread out through town last week to collect shoes for charity, clean up local roadsides and, by the way, find a teacher’s lost credit cards.

It was part of the school’s first North Futures Day, a chance for students to take part in activities designed to make connections between their classrooms and post graduation plans.

