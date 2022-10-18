NORTH ATTLEBORO — Students from North Attleboro High School spread out through town last week to collect shoes for charity, clean up local roadsides and, by the way, find a teacher’s lost credit cards.
It was part of the school’s first North Futures Day, a chance for students to take part in activities designed to make connections between their classrooms and post graduation plans.
The event was held Wednesday with career presentations, a college fair, PSAT and SAT tests, and a chance for some students to perform some of the 10 hours of volunteer work required of students every year.
“We had about 13 to 15 kids picking up litter,” said Marsha Goldstein of Keep North Attleboro Beautiful, a group best known for its annual town-wide cleanup in May. KNAB provided the students with work gloves, grippers and trash bags.
When she drove around town to see how the students were doing, the first two youngsters she encountered were juniors Thanay Puduru and Joshua Factor, both 16.
Along Landry avenue, they had picked up something other than the usual fast food wrappers and discarded cigarette butts.
“They told me they found (the credit cards) on the guardrail,” Goldstein said.
And when they looked at the name on the cards, they had another surprise.
Derek Herber, who teaches history at NAHS, told Goldstein in an email that he’d lost the cards while on a walk the day before. He canceled the cards but let the school know on Wednesday that they might have been lost on campus.
“Half way through the day I received an email from the school secretary that you had contacted her and relayed the story of how two students who were doing community service found them,” Herber wrote. “I was relieved and proud that a couple of kids did the right thin , while doing a great thing for the community.”
Their honesty didn’t go unrewarded. He presented them with Dunkin’ gift cards a few days later.
Besides the trash (Goldstein said the students collected about 15 bags worth) students with cars also collected donated shoes from the Hockomock YMCA, the senior center and other sites. It was part of a Keep North Attleboro Beautiful ongoing charity effort that sorts the shoes and sends them to a group in Texas that provides them to people in Central America.
This was the first time that Goldstein’s group has worked with North Serves, the organization at the high school that manages student volunteering.
“It worked beautifully,” Goldstein said. “It was just a great event and so exciting that KNAB and North Serves could collaborate.”
Liz Wilder, the coordinator for North Serves, said, “We had over 50 students do community service around town, at the North Attleboro animal shelter, helping with an event at the Martin School.”
She helps the students find volunteer opportunities, and organizations that need help can also reach out to her.
Principal Peter Haviland, praised the efforts of both groups.
“There was more learning and growth that happened yesterday than we could ever imagine,” he said via email.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews