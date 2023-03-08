St Marys Safety Sign
Fifth-graders from St. Mary-Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro gather jubilantly around a new school zone sign installed as a surprise by the town DPW on Wednesday. DPW Director Mark Hollowell is at right in the backgroud. The Church Street sign was needed due to the school’s playground in the vicinity. Hollowell also gave the kids a new football to replace the one that was lost during a recent recess.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — After a speeding car destroyed a football that accidentally landed in the street near the St. Mary-Sacred Heart School playground in November, the students asked for a sign — a school zone sign.

On Wednesday, the prayers of the fifth graders at the Catholic school were answered but the sign came from mere mortals. Instead of divine intervention, workers from the town’s department of public works installed a solar-powered flashing 20-mph speed sign on Church Street.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.