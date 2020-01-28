NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two local students are among the thousands of Super Bowl volunteers working in Miami this week.
David Foster and Kristina Murphy, both of North Attleboro, are with the Super Bowl Host Committee.
They’re among 16 students from Nichols College in Dudley volunteering at the event, accompanied by Priscila Alfaro-Barrantes, assistant professor of sport management, and Luanne Westerling, associate dean for business.
“I think this is such a fantastic experience for our students and a great recruitment tool. Our field is very hands on, and this gives them that experience,” Alfaro-Barrantes said. “It’s something they can talk about for the rest of their lives.”
Nichols College is one of 26 colleges and universities providing volunteers, Alfaro-Barrantes said, adding that the Nichols contingent is one of the largest.
More than 10,000 volunteers in Miami will assist with events before and during the Super Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.