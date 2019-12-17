NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A substitute teacher at North Attleboro High School has been fired for allegedly smoking marijuana in a classroom.
The incident took place in front of a full classroom of students Monday afternoon, and students promptly reported the teacher, school officials said.
“The incident at North Attleborough High School was entirely unexpected and unprecedented and it was in no way a reflection of the great students, faculty, staff, and families of this great school and community,” Principal Peter Haviland said in a statement Tuesday. “Instead, the quick actions of the students to report their concerns is an accurate reflection of the values of this school and community and serves as comforting evidence demonstrating that our students share and uphold these common values of safety and appropriateness within our school."
Haviland said the students' actions "allowed our school to immediately intervene and remove the individual who created the unsafe environment.”
“We are proud of our students and grateful to them for the level of maturity and courage they showed during this unfortunate and unprecedented experience,” Haviland said.
Parents were notified of the incident, officials said.
An investigation is ongoing and it's unclear if the teacher, whose name wasn't released, will face criminal charges.
