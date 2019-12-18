NORTH ATTLEBORO — The substitute teacher fired after allegedly smoking marijuana in a classroom full of students Monday at North Attleboro High School is suffering from brain cancer, a relative confirmed Wednesday.
The teacher, Jason Arundale, was allegedly using a vaping device with marijuana oil in it before students reported him to school administrators, according to a source. He admitted to police he had used the device in the classroom, the source said.
The relative, who did not want to be named, said Arundale was admitted to a rehabilitation facility Tuesday. The relative said Arundale enjoyed being a substitute teacher and that his medical condition may have impaired his judgment.
School administrators were not available for comment Wednesday.
Police Chief John Reilly said the incident is still under investigation and declined to comment further.
Parents were immediately notified of the incident, which Principal Peter Haviland called “unexpected and unprecedented” in a statement issued Tuesday.
He praised the students for their quick action in reporting the incident, calling it “an accurate reflection of the values of this school and community and serves as comforting evidence demonstrating that our students share and uphold these common values of safety and appropriateness within our school.”
“We are proud of our students and grateful to them for the level of maturity and courage they showed during this unfortunate and unprecedented experience,” he said.
