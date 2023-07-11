Cowboy and Lady 8-1-2017
Tyerjames, left, and Jess Powers of the country act Cowboy & Lady perform in 2017 at the Veterans Park gazebo in North Attleboro.

 Martin Gavin / The Sun Chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s free summer concert series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans Park gazebo in front of town hall.

Green Eyed Soul is set to perform. The six-piece band consists of guitar and horns and plays a mix of R&B, funk and soul, with a New Orleans influence.