NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s free summer concert series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans Park gazebo in front of town hall.
Green Eyed Soul is set to perform. The six-piece band consists of guitar and horns and plays a mix of R&B, funk and soul, with a New Orleans influence.
With help from sponsors and a grant, a sixth concert has been added this summer. The shows will all take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the gazebo.
The remaining lineup is as follows: July 20, School of Rock; July 27, Willie J. Laws; Aug. 3, Mind Left Body; Aug. 10, Northeast Groove; and Aug.18, 4EverFab.
Patrons are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Concert sponsors this summer include Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Sharon Credit Union, Coastal1 Credit Union, Massachusetts Cultural Council, and Atwill Conroy Dental Associates in North Attleboro.
Also, the North Attleboro Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in Veterans Park.
The Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative event includes more vendors than previous years, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and themed nights.
Vendors offer produce, handcrafted goods and artwork, and more. Children’s activities include a scavenger hunt and GaGa Ball Pit game.