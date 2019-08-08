NORTH ATTLEBORO — A new summer lunch program put on by the school department and other agencies has already given out 2,853 free meals to children this summer at the Community School.
Heather Baril, director of school nutrition, said Thursday that hot, healthy meals are being provided to children who depend on school lunches when school is in session.
Another 288 meals have been provided to adults.
And that is as of Aug. 5. There is still a ways to go in the summer program.
“I think it’s going wonderful. That is a huge number,” Baril said.
She said the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative had been providing lunches in past summers on a more limited basis, but now it is in operation Monday through Friday.
Children often stop in for lunch before going to the nearby swimming pool. Some walk from home, others ride their bikes, she said.
The program is getting help from the community garden, which has donated fresh fruit and vegetables, the YMCA, the town park and recreation department, and others, Baril said.
