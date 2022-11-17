NAMS Threat
Buy Now

Police officers stand outside North Attleboro Middle School the morning of Nov. 1 after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — In the wake of a threatening message found scrawled on a middle school bathroom wall early this month, the superintendent of schools is advising the community, “If you see something, say something.”

Briefing the school committee last week on the Nov. 1 incident, Supt. John Antonucci expressed frustration over messages posted on social media in the days following the message being discovered. Some posters indicated they had heard things “that might have stopped this from happening,” said Antonucci, who did not specify what those things were.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.