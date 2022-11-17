NORTH ATTLEBORO — In the wake of a threatening message found scrawled on a middle school bathroom wall early this month, the superintendent of schools is advising the community, “If you see something, say something.”
Briefing the school committee last week on the Nov. 1 incident, Supt. John Antonucci expressed frustration over messages posted on social media in the days following the message being discovered. Some posters indicated they had heard things “that might have stopped this from happening,” said Antonucci, who did not specify what those things were.
“I don’t understand the reluctance” to come forward, Antonucci told the board. “It’s not a joke. It’s not funny.”
A staff member at the middle school found the threat written on a bathroom wall about 7 a.m. Nov. 1. The person who left the message has not been identified.
Anntonucci said he was driving to work when he was notified.
“I was on a three-way conference call (with Police Chief Richard McQuade and middle school Principal Brianna Kelleher). “We had a six-minute window to decide whether to have school.”
Students were being picked up by buses at the time and, Antonucci said, some buses had already arrived and were lining up to drop off their passengers, but no students were in the school.
“We did not think it was a credible threat, but you don’t know, you don’t know,” he said.
School officials canceled middle school classes for the day and buses returned children to their homes. Antonucci said it was not a decision made lightly.
“It’s really a challenging decision to make,” he said, because “it impacts several thousand families.” Nevertheless, he said. “I’m happy we made the decision.”
Antonucci said Kelleher “gave a master class in leadership” and also praised the cooperation of McQuade and the North Attleboro police and other law enforcement agencies as well as Town Manager Michael Borg.
Police swept the school and nothing was found.
School committee member John Costello added that “the real unsung heroes” were the bus drivers that day.
Antonucci also briefed the committee on security measures that have been implemented this year, including heightened staff training, added security cameras, upgraded doorbells on school buildings and so-called “smart passes” or digital hall passes for students. The district has also hired campus supervisors and, he noted, the position of school resource officer has been filled.
But he repeated that the community at large has to help. Parents need to monitor their children’s online activity and not be reluctant to report behavior that could be harmful.
“A response in the moment saves lives,” he said.
