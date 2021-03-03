NORTH ATTLEBORO — Superintendent Scott Holcomb has told the school committee in the past that this was an unusual school year.
What’s not unusual was the high marks members of the board have given him in his annual evaluation.
Members at Monday’s virtual school committee meeting universally praised his efforts in reopening schools in September, ensuring students had access to remote learning and leading the schools through the coronavirus pandemic.
Board member Kevin O’Donnell spoke for many members when he said, “You did a tremendous job. You are at the top and, as Harry Truman said, ‘The buck stops here.’”
Committee members voted unanimously to endorse his evaluation and send it on to the state.
Following an executive session, the board also voted to pay Holcomb a one-time stipend of $10,000 for excess hours spent on school business during the pandemic.
Holcomb, who rose to the top schools job in 2017, has consistently received top marks in his yearly evaluations.
