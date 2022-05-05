NORTH ATTLEBORO — Plans for major renovations at the high school’s athletic facilities “continue to make progress,” but it’s unlikely new bleachers will be ready in time for football season this fall.
Superintendent John Antonucci delivered that update Monday night to the school committee.
“It’s unfortunate, but the driving factor is supply chain delays,” Antonucci told the committee.
The school department plans to put the work out to bid in a month, he said, although tests for the footings for the new bleachers are underway.
A 2019 inspection found the 1970s-vintage bleachers at Raymond Beaupre Field unsafe. They were demolished at the start of 2020. Since then, major events, including high school graduations, have been moved to Community Field behind Community School and the town hall.
Resurfacing of the track at the school is closer, however, the superintendent said. Requests for bids for that work are due to go out this month and work should start by the middle of June.
“We are hoping to get it up and running by the fall,” he said, joking that the pun was unintentional.
He warned that the project will be complicated, with an estimated cost in the neighborhood of $800,000. But he said it will be made clear to contractors that the field surrounded by the track needs to be available for field hockey and soccer games while the track work is done.
“It’s going to be a little messy,” he conceded.
The third element of the project, bringing concession and restroom facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities act, is also challenging, and the schools are working with the town manager on funding. The good news is that the high school may be able to make use of the new grandstand before the concession stand work is done.
“We can get a waiver,” Antonucci said.
The schools have about $1.8 million set aside for the work from past capital improvement budgets, but the cost for the entire complex could be in the $4.5 million to $5 million range, school officials have said.
Town council President Justin Pare, who sits on the school committee as a non-voting member, noted the size of the effort but bemoaned the length of time the project has taken. But Antonucci said just going through the town’s contracting process took three months.
Nevertheless, he maintained, the project “is going according to plan and according to schedule.”
Also Monday night, the superintendent announced that graduation day for North Attleboro High School will be on June 3, with rain dates of June 4 or 5, at Community Field. Senior awards night will be June 2. Graduation day for the middle school will be June 22 at Kelly Field off Landry Avenue.