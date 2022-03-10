NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school department will scale back its budget request for next year in the interest of being a “team player,” the superintendent told the school committee this week.
The school board last month had voted its approval for what Superintendent John Antonucci called a “level services ‘plus’” proposed operating budget of nearly $45.5 million.
Antonucci said that after conversations with Town Manager Michael Borg, he was proposing to trim that amount back to an increase of more than 4% and $300,000 shy of a level services budget. While he said he can “still stand by every dollar” of the original estimate, the new proposal is “a fair number.”
“We have to be team players and be realistic with what town can afford,” the superintendent told the school committee at their regular monthly meeting Monday.
That avoids a potential conflict on the overall town budget plan of just over $102.1 million Borg announced last month. Borg’s estimate had been based on an earlier figure offered by the school department of a 4.3% increase.
“I think it’s workable and we are in pretty good shape for now,” Antonucci said.
He said the schools could still see savings in this year’s budget in special needs spending and other areas.
On the other hand, the schools may face added expenses, such as heating oil in a time of rising prices.
“We are talking about filling up oil tanks with thousands of gallons. There are a lot of moving parts” with a budget, he said. “It’s never over until it’s over.”
The superintendent added that he would be bringing back some budget requests in the future.
“There are lots of things we won’t be funding. It doesn’t mean the needs will go away,” he said.