NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say they learned the true identity of a man arrested early Wednesday after a woman came to the police station to bail him out.
Kenneth M. LeBlanc, 31, of Medway, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. on a default warrant after he allegedly gave his brother’s name to officers.
He was arrested along with another man after a South Washington Street woman called police to report that an unknown man rang her doorbell to ask how to get to Rhode Island.
When police arrived, they found two men in a pickup truck and another man standing outside it.
After a subsequent investigation, police found a small bag of what they believe to be cocaine near the driver’s seat and arrested Barry R. Rochleau, 30, of Lynn.
Rochleau denied the bag was his and pleaded innocent to possession of cocaine in Attleboro District Court.
Rochleau is on probation for domestic assault and was ordered to go to Roxbury District Court after posting $200 cash.
LeBlanc was charged with giving a false name to police after arrest. He was held on $200 cash bail after pleading innocent.
The third individual was not arrested, according to police.
