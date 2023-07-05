NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man who is in jail awaiting trial for the killings of two men and an assault on a third at his home in 2019 faces new charges alleging he stabbed a fellow inmate.
Daniel G. Randall, 23, of 25 Birch St., North Attleboro, is to be arraigned next week in Fall River Superior Court for allegedly stabbing 57-year-old Jesse Pritchard last October, according to court records and authorities.
Randall was indicted June 22 on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to court records.
He allegedly attacked Pritchard at the Dartmouth House of Correction on Oct. 14, 2022 with a “sharp object,” according to authorities and the indictment.
Pritchard, a Fall River man with a lengthy criminal record, was being held at the time for a Fall River bank robbery in May 2022 and a stabbing in that city a week earlier.
Pritchard pleaded guilty in December and is serving a 12- to 15-year sentence at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley for armed robbery and other related charges, according to court records.
His lawyer did not return a message from The Sun Chronicle about the alleged attack last fall. Neither Randall’s lawyer nor the district attorney’s office would comment.
“All I can say is that it was a stabbing at the jail,” Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said.
Randall faces arraignment in the jailhouse assault case on July 14, the same day a pretrial conference is scheduled on the North Attleboro double homicide.
Randall is scheduled for trial July 17 on two counts of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing Aidan Hanrahan, 21, and Joshua Lemken, 21, on Aug. 19, 2019.
He is also charged with stabbing 21-year-old Erik Lundstedt, who survived after being hospitalized.
Randall has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, declined to comment when asked what defense his client would present at trial.
Prior to the stabbings at his home, Randall was with Lemken, who is also known as Joshua Walter, Lundstedt and Hanrahan, according to police and court records.
The men, who are all from North Attleboro and went to school together, were celebrating Hanrahan’s 21st birthday.
Randall allegedly told police he acted in self-defense and claimed he was jumped over marijuana he had in his pocket. Lundstedt told police the attack was unprovoked.
