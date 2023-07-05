NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man who is in jail awaiting trial for the killings of two men and an assault on a third at his home in 2019 faces new charges alleging he stabbed a fellow inmate.

Daniel G. Randall, 23, of 25 Birch St., North Attleboro, is to be arraigned next week in Fall River Superior Court for allegedly stabbing 57-year-old Jesse Pritchard last October, according to court records and authorities.

