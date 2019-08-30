NORTH ATTLEBORO — On a day full of bad news in North Attleboro, town officials said it was nice to take a few minutes to celebrate something positive in the form of swearing in a new fire chief.
Christopher Coleman took over as chief from the retired Michael Brousseau Friday morning, moving into a position his father Bob Coleman once held.
“This has been a lifelong dream,” he said.
The younger Coleman spent the previous night and early Friday morning at the scene of a double homicide on Birch Road, bringing a sober tone to his swearing in.
He said he had been at the scene until 2 a.m., taking command of the rescue operation that included two North Attleboro ambulances and two more from Plainville and Attleboro.
Coleman said he left his house to help out at Birch Road because he wants to be visible as chief and support his personnel.
Standing nearby as Coleman spoke was his father, Bob Coleman, who served as chief from 1987 to 2003.
The father got a little choked up as he put his hand on his son’s shoulder when asked about the son following in the family tradition that includes two uncles on the Pawtucket Fire Department.
“He’s obviously my son, and we’ve fought fires together for years and years and years. Clearly he has prepared himself with his education, training and experience,” Bob Coleman said.
Christopher Coleman’s swearing in ceremony was held at the town gazebo outside town hall and was attended by firefighters, family and town officials.
Town Clerk Kevin Poirier and others said it was nice to have some good news on such a dark day in North Attleboro.
Town Council Vice President Michael Lennox, one of several officials in attendance, had a similiar view.
“To be present as Capt. Coleman was sworn in as chief today, knowing he was on site with our first responders during a tough evening for the town late last night, provided continued confidence in his ongoing leadership and dedication to our residents in their time of need,” he said.
Christopher Coleman, 43, is a 22-year veteran of the department who has steadily risen through the ranks.
He said his first priority will be training and working with the many new people who have joined the department over the past year.
The department has lost more than 100 years of experience in recent months as veteran members have left, while several people have been promoted and eight new firefighters have been hired with seven more on the way.
“He’ll also have a very young command staff,” Lennox said.
