NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents will be throwing out their trash in an entirely new way come the end of July.
The existing pay-as-you-throw trash program is being replaced by a trash cart one, similar to what neighboring Plainville is doing and many communities such as Attleboro have already implemented.
Town council members on Wednesday night unanimously approved a five-year contract with existing trash hauler Waste Management to put the trash cart program in place.
Households will be receiving 35-gallon carts for regular trash, which will be lifted into a truck with automated arms. The carts will be black with the town logo on them.
An information package will be delivered along with the carts to each household in the program.
“The carts are scheduled to begin roll out the week of July 17th and are expected to be in use as of July 24,” public works Director Mark Hollowell said, adding the cart vendor will deliver them.
Under the current program, residents only throw away trash in plastic bags they purchase, either town bags or bags with a purchased tag attached. That will continue if there is more trash than can fit in the cart.
Blue 15-gallon bags cost $1 and 30-gallon orange bags $1.50. Bag tags cost $3.
Recyclables go in special bins and that won’t change.
The household trash fee will be $385. This year the fee was $250, plus the cost of bags.
Most residents should no longer need to purchase bags or tags on a weekly basis, town officials say.
“Most people, it will work out just fine with the barrel,” said council vice president John Simmons, chair of the finance subcommittee that reviewed and voted 4-0 for the program.
The costs for continuing with the current program or going with the new program were roughly the same, officials said.
“Rates would have gone up regardless,” Simmons said.
A key advantage with the cart program is it addresses residents complaints about rodents and other animals getting into trash bags, Simmons and others noted.
“We heard numerous complaints with the bag system,” he said. “People have been asking for barrels.”
Councilor Mark Gould said, “I’m definitely in favor of replacing the easy-tear” bags.
Some residents and council members have questioned whether the 35-gallon carts will be large enough.
Gould noted larger trash bins would have cost homes about $175 more a year. “I wouldn’t want to stick them with any additional cost,” he said.
“I don’t think they’re small,” but “it could be bigger,” council President Justin Pare said. “Bigger families are going to fill that up in no time.”
The contract for trash and recyclables collection and disposal is paid for through the Solid Waste Enterprise Account, which is funded by user fees.
The expiring contract was a one-year deal for about $2.79 million. The new contract will cost about $2.87 million.
“This is taking into account the additional trash weight from a larger trash bin and yard waste collection” being added, Hollowell said.
The town, which was not able to offer yard waste collection this year, will offer it during the fall and spring of the new fiscal year starting July 1.
About $725,000 in Solid Waste Retained Earnings was used this year to subsidize rates while the contract negotiation process moved forward, Hollowell said.
Retained earnings are excess funds from the enterprise fund and must be used specifically for trash. No such funds will be used to subsidize rates for the new program, the DPW director said.
Council members also voted, at the recommendation of the finance subcommittee, to transfer $425,038 from the Retained Earnings account for the purchase of the trash carts.
About $260,000 of that is expected to be reimbursed by the state.
The board of public works is heavily involved with the trash program, and the only reason the council had a vote on the contract was because it was for five years instead of the usual three.
“Five years locks us in the price,” Simmons said, adding “trash is going up every year, recycling is going up every year” everywhere.
Pare and some other council members expressed concerns the vote on the new contract was coming close to the end of the fiscal year.
“It’s a big decision in a short period of time,” he said, pointing out there is a higher risk and the council may have needed more time to consider the pact.
“Waiting, $100,000 was saved,” Simmons said, adding of the public works board, “they kept negotiating, trying to get the best deal for the town.”
Councilor Kathleen Prescott said the trash program was a reason she became involved in local government.
“I’m so excited to see this coming,” Prescott said.