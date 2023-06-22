NA Town Trash Bag
While North Attleboro is switching to a trash cart program, bags like this one can still be used for overflow garbage.

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents will be throwing out their trash in an entirely new way come the end of July.

The existing pay-as-you-throw trash program is being replaced by a trash cart one, similar to what neighboring Plainville is doing and many communities such as Attleboro have already implemented.