NORTH ATTLEBORO — Karyn Picard, a third-grade teacher at Falls School, has been given the Distinguished Service Award as the Outstanding Educator of the Year by the North Attleboro-Plainville Rotary Club.
Picard, who’s been a teacher in North Attleboro since 1996, was nominated for the award by parents of children who attend her school.
Her principal, Lee Anne Todd, described Picard as a “student-centered educator.”
Picard meets her students at the door every day with a friendly greeting, which could be a high-five or fist bump, Todd said.
She said Picard found out one of her students did not have a computer at home when the school switched to distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, but solved that problem by bringing the youngster one of hers to use.
“She will do anything to help her students learn,” Todd said. “She has a positive, can-do attitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.