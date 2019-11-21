NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Martin Elementary School teacher is on paid administrative leave and facing criminal charges for allegedly harassing a classroom aide.
Frank P. Bonfilio, 52, of 15 Mockingbird Lane, North Attleboro, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to misdemeanor criminal harassment, according to court records.
Bonfilio had been friendly with the woman, who assists in another class, but police say the woman grew concerned about his behavior and her safety starting around September, court records state.
Earlier in their friendship, Bonfilio did yard work around the woman’s house. But the woman told police she grew concerned after he confronted her about her friendships with other men, including an ex-boyfriend, according to a police report.
The woman told police Bonfilio allegedly made comments that led her to believe he would harm her ex-boyfriend and other comments she perceived as threatening. She was also concerned because she knew he had firearms, according to the police report.
When interviewed by police, Bonfilio denied making any threatening comments.
The woman obtained a civil harassment order against him. Also, police confiscated three rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and ammunition in addition to his firearm’s license. He was cooperative with police, according to the report.
As a result of the charges, school Superintendent Scott Holcolmb placed Bonfilio on paid administrative leave.
If convicted, the charge is punishable by up to 2 1/2 years in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.
Bonfilio is free on $500 cash bail and was ordered to stay away from the woman.
His lawyer did not immediately return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle.
He is due back in court in February for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.