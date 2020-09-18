NORTH ATTLEBORO — Just a day after students went back to class, the school committee and teachers union have a deal in the works to settle some contentious reopening issues.
“The union and the school committee have reached a tentative agreement surrounding most of the concerns for the reopening of school,” Nicole Reminder, president of the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers, said in a statement Friday.
She added that the union hoped to see the agreement ratified soon. Superintendent Scott Holcomb agreed. “I’m pleased we reached a tentative agreement and thank all the people who made that happen, on both sides,” he said Friday.
No details of the agreement were available. The school department has an active contract with the union but, since the current reopening represents a change in working conditions, a new memorandum of understanding was required, Holcomb noted.
“We are committed to continuing to address working conditions issues as they arise during the school year.” Reminder said in her statement.
As of Sept. 11, the union and the school administration had been at odds over the reopening of the town’s schools.
The union complained that the school department had not yet provided a report on air quality in its buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The union, which represents more than 500 employees, said it was concerned that air quality, especially in the town’s older school buildings, might not be safe. It wanted an independent assessment of the HVAC system in all nine buildings to ensure that their indoor air quality meets state standards.
Holcomb said at the time the schools were in “full compliance” with all local and state rules and regulations and its HVAC equipment has been checked and upgraded by its own personnel.
The school department and union have been engaged in talks about the details of the reopening of town schools for the last several weeks, ever since the school committee settled on beginning the academic year in hybrid mode. Under that mode, students get two days of in-person instruction a week and three days of remote learning.
Holcomb said the reopening of the schools had generally gone well. “It’s great to see it happening again,” he said. There were some glitches with students signing on from home, but on Friday things went even more smoothly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.