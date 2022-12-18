NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school district has reached a new contract with the union representing the town’s teachers.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school district has reached a new contract with the union representing the town’s teachers.
The school committee voted to approve the new three-year pact at its meeting Wednesday.
The terms of the contract, retroactive to the Aug. 31 expiration of the old agreement, include a 2.25% increase in base pay for the first year, a 2.5% increase in the next year and a 2.25% for the final year.
The cost of the current year’s contract is built into this fiscal year’s budget. Future years are part of the budget presentation to be reviewed this year, school committee chairman Ethan Hamilton said.
Hamilton said budget talks with the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers “went smoothly,” in contrast to more contentious talks in other school districts in the state.
NAFT president Nicole Reminder said union members ratified the contract last month.
This is the last of the school district’s bargaining units to reach contract agreements with the town.
The school committee in October approved contracts with cafeteria workers, teachers’ aides and department office workers. All three of those contracts are retroactive to 2021 and run to 2024.