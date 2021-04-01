NORTH ATTLEBORO — The union representing the town’s public school teachers has endorsed seven of the dozen candidates running for town council in Tuesday’s election
The North Attleboro Federation of Teachers announced Thursday that the endorsements were the “unanimous decision of the NAFT Executive Board.”
Incumbents Justin Pare, JoAnn Cathcart, John Simmons and Andy Shanahan won the board’s backing as did candidates Patrick Reynolds, Andrea Slobogan and Mark Gould,
“These candidates demonstrated a strong willingness to support the students of the North Attleboro Public Schools and they recognized the commitment and dedication of the NAPS staff,” NAFT President Nicole Reminder said.
“Their views are most closely aligned with those of the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers, and we believe these endorsed candidates will stand with our neighborhood public schools, students and educators,” she added.
The union endorsed candidates in the last town-wide election as well.
All nine council seats are on the annual town election ballot. The top nine vote-getters will win two-year terms.
Election Day is Tuesday and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Attleboro High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.