NORTH ATTLEBORO — The head of the local teachers union says it has gone public with its wage demands for cafeteria workers and classroom aides after lengthy talks with the school committee.
Nichole Reminder, president of the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers, said in an email Tuesday that “the union has made its position very clear from day one of negotiations that we could not accept any wages below the state’s minimum hourly wages” for the two groups. The union, which represents the food service workers and the aides, also known as paraprofessionals, has been in negotiations since June.
She said the contracts for both groups expired Aug. 31.
“Over the course of bargaining sessions, the union provided multiple wage proposals that would eventually ensure that all new hired employees would be earning minimum wages,” she said. “The School Committee only provided the union a formal response at our last session in early October which has prompted the need to bring this to the community’s attention,” Reminder said.
In a statement released last week and posted on the NAFT Facebook page, union officials said paraprofessionals and food service workers were being treated unfairly due to staff shortages, concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and “chronic low wages,” and asked residents to urge school board members to meet the union’s demands.
Ethan Hamilton, chairman of the school committee, responding to the union’s initial statement earlier this week, said he would not comment on contract negotiations, which are held in closed sessions. But he said the base pay for the two groups in question was “pretty close” to the state minimum.
The current state minimum wage for most private sector workers is $13.50 per hour. Under recently passed legislation, that’s due to be raised to $15 over the next two years.
However, Reminder says, the law does not apply to municipal employees.
“The union recognizes that to modify our wages to meet the minimum wage law would be an investment on the part of the school committee, however not doing so raises deep concerns,” including recruiting and retaining personnel, she wrote.
A school board negotiations subcommittee is scheduled to hold an executive session on the paraprofessionals collective bargaining agreement Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.